Monday, January 23
Hailee Cole, 25, receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000, illegal access to computer 1st degree.
Brandon Stewart, 36, failure to appear.
Larry Hensley, 50, failure to appear.
Zachary Marcum, 26, possess matter portray sexual performance by minor under 12.
Tuesday, January 24
Brandon Jones, 29, possession controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, resisting arrest, menacing.
Andrew Cox, 31, assault 2nd degree police officer, criminal mischief 3rd degree, menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, disarming a police officer, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, assault 3rd peace officer communicable bodily fluid, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Brandy Carter, 31, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Eugene Garland, 38, failure to appear.
Jerry Baker, 59, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, failure to wear seatbelt, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree drug unspecified, illegal possession of legend drug, drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Wednesday, January 25
Kenneth Mills, 47, failure to appear.
Tina Jones, 40, contempt of court libel/slander.
Sheena Howard, 39, contempt of court libel/slander.
Brittany Daniels, 34, contempt of court libel/slander.
Zachary Hart, 35, failure to appear, disregarding stop sign, reckless driving, failure to wear seatbelts, operating on suspended or revoked operating license, improper equipment, license to be in possession, failure to or improper signal.
Thursday, January 26
Gary Clouse, 43, contempt of court libel/slander.
Darlene Elliott, 61, failure to appear.
Steven Couch, 44, theft by unlawful taking or distributing all others $10,000 < 1,000,000, criminal trespassing 2nd degree.
Stanley Roberts, 42, contempt of court libel/slander.
Christopher Smith, 46, contempt of court libel/slander.
Friday, January 27
Shawn Powers,36, contempt of court libel/slander.
Jacob Profitt, 46, contempt of court libel/slander.
Darlene Hampton, 60, contempt of court libel/slander.
Brian Newman, 26, contempt of court libel/slander.
Dakota Dawson, 24, violation of Kentucky eco/dvo.
Tony Gray, 52, trespass of key infrastructure, criminal mischief 1st degree tamper key infrastructure assets, unlawful act relating to acquiring metals-injury to property > $3,000, TBUT or dis. All others $10,000 < $1,000,000, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Saturday, January, 28
Ryan Wilson, 25, rear license not illuminated, careless driving, license to be in possession, driving DUI suspended license 1st offense (aggravated circumstance), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st.
Loucinda Ball, 37, contempt of court libel/slander.
Roy Gross, 34, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, escape 2nd degree (identity facility), failure to appear, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense), probation violation (for misdemeanor offense).
Tammie Mills-Messer, 41, probation violation (for felony offense), TBUT or disp. All others.
Tonya Hobbs, 46, failure to appear, rear license not illuminated, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended or revoked operating license, license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to produce insurance card, drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Eddie West, 48, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance 2nd offense, operating on suspended or revoked operating license, no registration receipt, no registration plates, criminal trespassing 3rd degree, obstructed vision and/or windshield, failure to produce insurance card.
Lawrence Boggs, 41, failure to appear.
Sunday, January 29
Lisa Tuttle, 45, failure to appear.
Kelly Anderson, 44, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, alcohol intoxication in a public place ( 1st & 2nd offense).
Leonard Anderson, 45, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, alcohol intoxication in a public place ( 1st & 2nd offense).
