Knox Co. making suicide prevention a priority

UNITE and the Knox Association of Baptist WMU hosted its first Suicide Prevention meeting on April 20 at the Union College Student Center.
The hope from the meeting is to help raise awareness towards suicide as well as bringing awareness to treatment options and ways to help those in need.
The meeting consisted of guest speakers that included Dr. Kathy Walczak, a professor at Union College as well as Jill Owens and Cycilia White of Cumberland River Behavioural Health.
During the meeting, Walczak discussed the seriousness of suicide within the nation and how it even affects even the local area of Knox County.
She discussed the definition of suicide and the terminology that goes along with the issue and shared warning signs to look out for, as well as therapeutic treatment options for those in need of help or seeking help.
Owens and White shared various programs offered through Cumberland River Behavioural Health such as the Regional Prevention Center, and Crisis Hub which includes an Access Center that provides outpatient services, a Crisis Hotline that individuals may call or text, Mending Minds which is an adult crisis stabilization unit, and Mike’s Message which is an adult substance use crisis unit.
Also discussed was screening options for youth that can be utilized in schools in assisting children and adolescents in terms of potential need for intervention as well as assisting in getting the help they require.
