Knox County’s newly established tourism commission held its first-ever meeting on Wednesday, September 16. The meeting was held in the district courtroom to allow for social distancing.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell opened the meeting by welcoming the seven-member panel and thanking them for their participation. Mitchell touted the area’s potential as an eco-tourism destination and the need to bring in jobs to the county. “There’s a lot of possibilities here of we can lay the ground work and get started,” he said.
The various commission members next went around introducing themselves, including interim chair Mary Beth Jewell, chosen to be interim chair based on a strong background in marketing and having served on various boards in Lexington including LexArt.
Being the first-ever meeting, a limited number of actions could be taken. Meeting dates for the board were set for the third Wednesday of every month to allow business to be brought up the following Wednesday during meetings of the fiscal court.
The election of officers was tabled for the time being until a set of by-laws can be established, something the members will be working on for the next meeting. The group will also look into virtual trainings offered by the state. More actions and information are expected at the second commission meeting on October 21.
