Knox County UNITE hosted their 15th annual Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Laurel Lake, Grove Marina.
The morning began with temperatures in the 30’s and many eating breakfast at the Marina.
Fifty-five registrants enjoyed a beautiful day of fishing while supporting Knox County UNITE. The mission is to implement youth activities and education in hopes of keeping youth from misusing drugs.
The winners of the day were as follows:
Total Weight
1 st Place – 18.25 lbs. – Terry Ledford and John Detherage
2 nd Place – 16.80 lbs. – Jason Lake and Dave McAdams
3 rd Place – 12.29 lbs. Bryan Boggs and Joshua Boggs
Big Small Mouth
4.58 lbs. – Tanner Owens and Justin Rose
Big Large Mouth
4.30 lbs. – Donnie Owens and Don Owens
Trash Fish
3.87 lbs. – Michael House and Dewayne Drummonds
