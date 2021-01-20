The Knox County Conservation District sponsored the Jim Claypool Art and Writing contest again this year.
Due to schools not being in session regularly the participation numbers were down from previous years. However, that didn’t stop several students from participating. For the third year in a row Savannah Hoffman placed first place in her school (Barbourville Independent) and first place in the district for her writing entry.
For the second year in a row Sadie Hoffman placed first place in her school (Barbourville Independent) and first place in the district for her art entry. Both ladies will advance to the regional level and possibly the state level.
We would like to thank Central Christian Academy for their participation this year as this is the first year of their establishment and participation.
