HARROGATE, TN (01/11/2021)-- Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced that 628 undergraduate students were placed on the Dean's List for the Fall semester of 2020. To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. The following students were recognized for their high academic marks:
Thea Bailey of Gray, Kentucky (40734)
Hannah Blevins of Flat Lick, Kentucky (40935)
Cheyenne Hamblin of Flatlick, Kentucky (40935)
Autumn Hamilton of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
Jerilyn Payne of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
Amber Philpot of Heidrick, Kentucky (40949)
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.
