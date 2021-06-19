The latest issue of The Knox Countian came out in March 24, 2021. That was around the same time, I broke my arm rendering me unable to type or write. In the meantime, I ran stories for Museum Corner that had been published earlier. After having my cast removed, I received the very detailed human interest story of Opal Clark Tye which was written by her granddaughter.
This week offered me the perfect time to focus on the winter edition of the Knox Countian. This edition headlines the main story, a personal memoir, by Judge Henry Cook Faulkner. In his editorial , Charles Reed Mitchell remarks that “The H.C. Faulkner memories open a perspective of the Civil War era in an uncommon light, one in which life in the border state of Kentucky was not one of constant fear, dread and suffering, at least not for those off the main routes to battlefields. Faulkner’s boyhood memories remind us that, regardless of modern intolerance, the War Between the States was not a battle between the forces of good and the forces of evil, that people with different political beliefs could be civil with each other and be good neighbors even in war. This is a view of a world of war as seen through the eyes of a child, as recalled in his older years.”
Also featured in this edition are the various Law Firms of Knox County, Kentucky in 1912 along with great photographs of each man. Another outstanding article is a story highlighting the life of Kenneth Herndon Tuggle, who was Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky 1943-47. Mr. Tuggle was born in Barbourville on June 12, 1904. Later in his life he worked in the Eisenhower administration.
If I have piqued your interest in this fantastic edition, plan to come by the Knox Historical Museum, which is now open to visitors located upstairs in the Municipal Building on Daniel Boone Drive and purchase your own copy. You’ll also see another familiar face in this edition. Guess who?
The genealogy services are all now open and available to visitors with volunteers on site offering assistance.
I wish to give special thanks to Charles Reed Mitchell, editor of the Knox Countian.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 or seriousuu@yahoo.com
