Monday, January 30
Timothy Hollin, 22, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 1st degree, murder.
Adam Messer, 40, failure to appear.
Tuesday, January 31
Joseph Berry, 21, resisting arrest, assault 4th degree (minor injury), fleeing or evading police 2nd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree.
Dana Howard, 38, obstructed vision and/or windshield, operating on suspended or revoked operating license.
Travis Scearse, 25, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.
Scotty Elliott, 33, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, giving officer false identifying information.
Stepanie Messer, 44, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Stanton Peace, 35, probation violation (for technical violation), resisting arrest.
Wednesday, February 1
Arlene Woods, 29, drug paraphernalia buy-possess, possession controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), endangering the welfare of a minor.
John Morrison, 64, careless driving, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, operating on suspended or revoked operating license, license to be in possession, regulation and title requirements vehicle not operating on highway, improper equipment.
Ricky Smith, 40, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, failure to wear seatbelts, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia buy-possess, public intoxication controlled (excludes alcohol), persistent felony offender I.
Christopher Bruner, 35, failure to wear seat belts, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Lisa Hubbard, 47, failure to wear or improper signal, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance 1st, possession of marijuana, promoting contraband 2nd degree.
Thursday, February 2
Jeffery Mays, 44, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine).
Micky Gray, 45, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), obscuring the identity of a machine $500 < $10,000, failure to or improper signal, improper registration plate, operating motor vehicle under the influence alcohol, persistent felony offender I, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender I.
George Brewer, 44, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), criminal littering, possession of a controlled substance, promoting contraband 2nd degree.
Richard Edwards, 41, failure to or improper signal, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operating license, failure to appear.
Debbie Jackson, 47, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (motor vehicle), reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance 1st, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Michael Williams, 26, license to be in possession, operating on suspended or revoked license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st, failure to appear.
Friday, February 3
Randall Perkins, 61, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine), fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot).
Lester Murphy, 63, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to wear seat belts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st.
Sunday, February 5
Kresta Farmer, 43, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd or > offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Jason Garland, 42, failure to or improper signal, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance 1st, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Ethan Holland, 25, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.
Robert Smith, 28, careless driving, no registration receipt, no registration plates, possession of marijuana, operating on suspended or revoked operating license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
