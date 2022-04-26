The Knox County Art Show returned on April 25 at First United Methodist Church in Barbourville. The Show was sponsored by the GFWC Ky Barbourville Jr Woman’s Study Club with winners receiving gift cards provided by the Knox Arts, Crafts and Humanities Council. Following the awards ceremony, attendees viewed the gallery while enjoying snacks prepared by club members. There were 176 entries in this year’s show.

Pre-School through Eight Grade entries were judged by grade while High School entries were divided into categories.

Best in Show

Pre-K – Eight Grade – Levi Hicks – Barbourville

High School – Kaiden Yeager - KCHS

Anne P 12.jpeg

Pre-School

  1. Jacey Shields - G.R. Hampton
  2. Elsie Haneline – G.R. Hampton
  3. Allie Katherine Baker – G.R. Hampton
IMG_1110.JPG

Kindergarten

  1. Charlie Grace Sexton – Barbourville
  2. Peyton Collins – Flat Lick
  3. Lane Burnette – Lynn Camp

First Grade

  1. Levi Hicks – Barbourville
  2. Ephraim Wahlstedt – Lay
  3. Kennedy Smith – Flat Lick
IMG_1108.JPG

Second Grade

  1. Bentley Gibson – G.R. Hampton
  2. Adalyn Bargo – G.R. Hampton
  3. Ian Partin – Flat Lick

Third Grade

  1. Charlie Hensley – Barbourville
  2. Breanna Davidson – Flat Lick
  3. Rylie Kate Smith – G.R. Hampton
Anne P 8.jpeg

Fourth Grade

  1. Nevaeh Moore – G.R. Hampton
  2. Keadon Snowden – Central Christian Academy
  3. Navaeh Eidson – G.R. Hampton

Fifth Grade

  1. Sophie Perry – Barbourville
  2. Kaydence Helton – Lynn Camp
  3. Ann Tyler Phipps – Central Christian Academy

Sixth Grade

  1. Gracie Howard Smith - -Girdler
  2. Zander Lovell – G.R. Hampton
  3. Sadie Rea Hoppman – Barbourville

Seventh Grade

  1. Leah Bruce – Central Christian Academy
  2. Carley Murphy – KCMS
  3. Jeycee Chappell – Central Christian Academy

Eighth Grade

Anne P 11.jpeg
  1. Kelly Bingham – Barbourville
  2. Gavin Castle – Barbourville
  3. Kristen Ward – KCMS

High School

Drawing

  1. Abby Mills – KCHS
  2. Paige Price – Barbourville
  3. Ethan Brock – KCHS

Painting

  1. Kaiden Yeager – KCHS
  2. Paige Price – Barbourville
  3. Emily Cooper – KCHS
Anne P 6.jpeg

Mixed Media

  1. Tasia Nix – KCHS
  2. Haylee Gambrel – KCHS

Photography

IMG_1025.JPG
  1. Layla Gray – KCHS
  2. Kaiden Yeager – KCHS
  3. Alex Wilson - KCHS

