The Knox County Art Show returned on April 25 at First United Methodist Church in Barbourville. The Show was sponsored by the GFWC Ky Barbourville Jr Woman’s Study Club with winners receiving gift cards provided by the Knox Arts, Crafts and Humanities Council. Following the awards ceremony, attendees viewed the gallery while enjoying snacks prepared by club members. There were 176 entries in this year’s show.
Pre-School through Eight Grade entries were judged by grade while High School entries were divided into categories.
Best in Show
Pre-K – Eight Grade – Levi Hicks – Barbourville
High School – Kaiden Yeager - KCHS
Pre-School
- Jacey Shields - G.R. Hampton
- Elsie Haneline – G.R. Hampton
- Allie Katherine Baker – G.R. Hampton
Kindergarten
- Charlie Grace Sexton – Barbourville
- Peyton Collins – Flat Lick
- Lane Burnette – Lynn Camp
First Grade
- Levi Hicks – Barbourville
- Ephraim Wahlstedt – Lay
- Kennedy Smith – Flat Lick
Second Grade
- Bentley Gibson – G.R. Hampton
- Adalyn Bargo – G.R. Hampton
- Ian Partin – Flat Lick
Third Grade
- Charlie Hensley – Barbourville
- Breanna Davidson – Flat Lick
- Rylie Kate Smith – G.R. Hampton
Fourth Grade
- Nevaeh Moore – G.R. Hampton
- Keadon Snowden – Central Christian Academy
- Navaeh Eidson – G.R. Hampton
Fifth Grade
- Sophie Perry – Barbourville
- Kaydence Helton – Lynn Camp
- Ann Tyler Phipps – Central Christian Academy
Sixth Grade
- Gracie Howard Smith - -Girdler
- Zander Lovell – G.R. Hampton
- Sadie Rea Hoppman – Barbourville
Seventh Grade
- Leah Bruce – Central Christian Academy
- Carley Murphy – KCMS
- Jeycee Chappell – Central Christian Academy
Eighth Grade
- Kelly Bingham – Barbourville
- Gavin Castle – Barbourville
- Kristen Ward – KCMS
High School
Drawing
- Abby Mills – KCHS
- Paige Price – Barbourville
- Ethan Brock – KCHS
Painting
- Kaiden Yeager – KCHS
- Paige Price – Barbourville
- Emily Cooper – KCHS
Mixed Media
- Tasia Nix – KCHS
- Haylee Gambrel – KCHS
Photography
- Layla Gray – KCHS
- Kaiden Yeager – KCHS
- Alex Wilson - KCHS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.