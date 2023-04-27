The Knox County Chamber of Commerce meeting took place on April 25 with the agenda centering around ‘Advanced Care Planning’ month.
Sarah Bowling was a guest speaker representing Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Bowling discussed various types of ways to help people develop a plan for, if, and when something was to happen.
Urgent discussion, spontaneous discussion, and planned discussion were planning methods mentioned, however, Bluegrass Care Navigators has developed a program through a pamphlet that they call “Five Wishes”.
“Five Wishes” is a questionnaire that the individual can fill out that consists of five categories: The person I want to make decisions for me when I can’t;The kind of medical treatment I want and do not want; How comfortable I want to be; How I want people to treat me; and What I want my loved ones to know.
These can be filled out by an individual, notarized with a witness and used as a legal document similar to a will.
They can be obtained by contacting Bluegrass Care Navigators or by visiting bgcaresnav.org/expertcare.
Also speaking was Samantha Walden, representing the Knox County Sapling Center who works with transitional youth aged 14-25, providing therapy, assistance to personal needs, as well as behavioral health assistance.
Other items addressed in the meeting were:
The ‘Aumazing Race’ benefit taking place on April 29 on the court square at 2 p.m.
The ‘Ken-Ducky Derby’ taking place June 17 at Thompson Park.
The Drive-in opening, taking place on May 5.
Continued work towards raising funds for the ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ project.
It was also announced there will be no regularly scheduled ‘Prayer on the Square’ in the month of May. Instead, there will be an observed ‘National Day of Prayer‘ taking place on the court square on May 4 along with a prior ‘Praying with the Koreans’ event on May 3 at the Barbourville Church of God at 10 a.m.
