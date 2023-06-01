The following is public information taken from records in the Knox County Clerk and Knox County Circuit Clerk's offices.
Civil Law Suits
Penny Mac Loan Services LLC vs Dianna Coley.
Jessica Jones vs Christopher Jones.
Dakota Smith vs Megan Napier.
Mariner Finance LLC vs Tanya Smith.
Heather Helton vs Alvin Gambrel Jr.
Vebcity Investments LLC vs Bridgette Broughton.
Discover Bank vs Stanley Gambrel.
Marriage Licenses
Theresa Ann Sturgill to Michael Ray Smith.
Jennifer Lea Goodin to James Douglas Rains.
Robin Ray Blevins to Kevin Roy Hinkle.
Ally Katherine Daniels to Trey Asher Chesnut.
Bethany Lynn Stone to Steven Heinrich Goins.
Candy Lynn Walton to Travis Dwayne Bunch.
Property Transfers
Ines Grahic, Salih Grahic to Salih Grahic, Ines Grahic.
Salih Grahic, Ines Grahic to Salih Grahic.
Lucinda Parrish to Corbin Presbyterian Church.
Debbie Newton, Bill Newton to Corbin Presbyterian Church.
Becky Notine, Paul Notine to Corbin Presbyterian Church.
Melinda Lawton, Melinda Berkow, Alan Berkow to Corbin Presbyterian Church.
Judith Hurst Loane, Clifford Paul Loane to Corbin Presbyterian Church.
Teresa Griffith, Gail Griffith, Robert Eugene Crawford, Gail Griffith Administratix of Robert Crawford, David Griffith to Corbin Presbyterian Church.
Norman Hurst to Corbin Presbyterian Church.
David Rupp, Barbara Rupp to Corbin Presbyterian Church.
Reppard Walker, Ashley Walker to Janice Callihan, Randal J Willoughby.
Ray Marshall Bryant, Rebecca Bruce, Executrix of Vivian McNeil Bruce to Robert Grant Anderson, Carolyn Nicole Anderson.
Monvan Magee, Wihelmena Robbins to James GW Mason.
William Charles Wilson, Sandy Lynn Wilson to Matthew Allan St. John, Rebecca St. John.
Delbert Profitt to Intrist Properties LLC.
Misty Keeney, Odie Green, Misty Keeney Co Executrix of Odie Green Estate to Sharon Woolum.
Randall Lenn Weddle, Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC.
Frances Brafford to Jessie Sparks Jr.
Deborah Smith Hensley, Debra Smith, Robert Hensley to Dorthy Bruner.
Glenda Sue Miller to Anita R. Watson, Devona J Watson.
Rickey Williamson, Renee Williamson to Jeanette F. Taylor.
Melvin Mill, Barbara Hill to James Mason Lee Paul,Sophia Ann Paul.
Asher Properties LLC to Girdler A Series LLC of Delta T Properties LLC.
Wayne Keck to Kary Ann Keck.
Jessica Wombles, Charles Wombles to Katie Isom
Emmitt Johnson, Natasha Johnson to Lillie Messer, McKinley Messer.
