Lawsuits
Terry Messer v. Jeff Swafford, Et Al Div.II
Shelia Tye Inv. Et Al v. Christian Care Communities Div.I
Jason Miller v. Cara Miller Div.III
Promerit Investments LLC v. Teresa Rice Et Al Div.I
Briana Dunn v. Amanda Stewart Div.III
Alma Douglas v. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Div.II
Benjamin Weddle v. Brittany Weddle Div.III
Vanessa Ross v. Tyler Ross Div.III
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Catherine James Div. II
P&S Construction LLC v. Mountainside Coal Co. DB
Deeds
Paige Merida to Tracy Honeycutt Knox Co. property
C. Bishop Johnson Trustee, Renfro Messer, and Sharon Moyers to Renfro Messer and Sharon Moyers Knox Co. land.
Costello Hicks, Samuel G. Davies Trustee, Ronnie and Leona Paul, to Ronnie and Leona Paul Knox Co. property.
Candice and Nick Smith to Lora and David Mounce Knox Co. property.
Michelle Smith to Randy Smith Knox Co. property
Evelyn Mills to Michelle Smith Knox Co. property.
JKVCHA LLC to Josh Chaudry, Knox Co. property.
Ruth and Eric Dunlap to Daniel and Amy Lipsteur Knox Co. property.
Amy and Dennis Tye to Teri Tye Knox Co. property.
Teri Tye to John Slusher Knox Co. property.
Premium Development Inc. to Anthony Powers Knox Co. property.
Danny Mitchell to Phoenix 1885 LLC Knox Co. property.
Brandy and Angela Davenport, Josh and Amanda Jones, James and Selina Lee, Brian, Angela, and Kenneth Davenport to Trosper Properties LLC Knox Co. property.
Karen and Dennis Williamson to Ronnie and Darlene Williamson Knox Co. property.
Victoria and Randall Weddle to James and Tonya Weddle Knox Co. property.
Evelyn and Rondal Mills, Mildred Smith, Gilbert Holland Trustee, Cleveland and Michael Smith to Mildred, Michael, and Cleveland Smith Knox Co. property.
Vernon Collins to Kyle Collins Knox Co. property.
Summer Valladares and Victor Williams to Summer Valladares Knox Co. property.
Anna Mahan to James Jones, Billy Stewart, Teddy Stewart, Terry Bingham, and New Harvest Missionary Church Knox Co. property.
Maxine Mills and Maxine Patterson to Edwin Smith Knox Co. property.
Orville Hicks to Ruben and Latisha Hicks Knox Co. property.
Wanda and Paul Bingham to Edwin Smith Knox Co. property.
Wanda Evans to Brad Evans Knox Co. property.
Paul and Wanda Bingham to Edwin Smith Knox Co. property.
Wanda and Brad Evans to Brad Evans Knox Co. property.
Bridgette Hudson, Rickie and Sara Lynch to Julie and John Lowder Knox Co. property.
Pamela Broughton to Ashley and Salle Robinson, Anna Grace Knox Co. property.
Timothy Waters to Sarah and Timothy Waters Knox Co. property.
WST INC. to Mountain Mist LLC Knox Co. property.
Marriages
Tiara Reynolds, 21, Barbourville to Dakota Smith, 21, Cannon
Jaden Mayle, 25, Cannon to Jas Dixon, 33, Corbin
Allison Hinkle, 21, Corbin to Callon Willett, 23, Corbin.
