The Knox County Democrat Convention scheduled for July 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Thompson Park has been cancelled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the tri-county area.
The convention will be held via Zoom. More information will follow on the group’s Facebook page. Followers are encouraged to check frequently as the date may change as well.
If you do not have a smartphone, laptop, iPad or computer, directions will be given on how to dial into the Zoom meeting using a landline phone.
For more information call: Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer, current Secretary of the Knox County Democratic Executive Committee 606-546-3940.
