On Thursday at 7: 00 pm, October 27, 2022, the Knox County Democrat Executive Committee will hold its monthly meeting at the KEA office.
There will be several very important items to be discussed that evening. Early voting, in-person voting, poll locations, and poll workers are some of the topics. If you are a Democrat living in Knox County, you are welcome to attend this very important meeting.
Information may be obtained by contacting Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer at 606-546-3940 or 606-622-1403, Facebook, and seriousuu@yahoo.com.
