The Knox County Democrat Women’s group award a deserving, high achieving senior high student a scholarship each spring. Their 2021 recipient is Miss Lily Katherine “Lily-Kate” Hubbs, a senior from Barbourville High School. Lily Katherine is the daughter of Gary and Marsha Hubbs of Barbourville, Kentucky. Miss Hubbs has earned numerous honors including the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, Roger’s Scholar and was selected to attend the Hugh O’Brian Leadership Seminar.
She has an impressive list of academic achievements and community service work. Besides her academic work, she found time to compete in both cheerleading and swim team competitions. She has accumulated a vast portfolio of community services projects that range from assisting in the local animal shelter to working with young and elderly patients at St Jude’s Hospital.
At her awards night on May 27, 2021, at Barbourville High School, Lily Katherine received 15 different awards. Knox County Democrat Woman’s Club board member, Robin Jones presented Lily Katherine with a card announcing her as the winner of their 2021 Scholarship Award. She will be given a plaque along with a monetary award at the KCDWC June meeting.
Lily-Kate graduated with 24 semester college hours and plans to obtain a degree in Biology from University of Kentucky.
Our many congratulations to Miss Lily-Kate Hubbs for all her hard work and dedication.
