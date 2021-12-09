With cold weather quickly coming, the need for warm clothing is here. The COVID-19 pandemic strained many family’s finances, and the cost of winter coats, gloves and hats may be much harder to cover.
Each year your Knox County Democrat Women’s group’s October community service project is to collect donations of winter weather clothing; coats, gloves, scarves, hats, and snow boots for our Knox County Family Resource Centers to distribute to those children that need them.
Anyone having winter clothing items to donate can contact Dora Sue Farmer or Debbie Payne for pick-up or simply drop them off at the KC Board of Education office at the Family Resource Directors office or your local school’s Family Resource Center.
If you would like to be part of our dynamic, community-minded group of women working to make a positive difference in our community please join us. KCDW meet monthly, via Zoom currently.
Follow our Facebook page, ‘Knox County Democrat Women’ to stay up on our community activities and events.
