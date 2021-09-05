Our local Knox Whitley Animal Shelter is a much needed facility that works diligently to house, vet, care for and place a variety of animals in loving homes. There are no days off, no holidays when caring for living things. Someone must be there each day tending to the needs of shelter animals. The sheer needed volume of food, bedding, equipment and vet care can sometimes be overwhelming. We appreciate and thank the employees and volunteers who care for animals that are unwanted other places.
Kentucky ranks at the bottom of all lists for prevention of animal abuse and neglect. That needs to change. We can help change it.
Knox County Democrat Women’s group made donations of food, bedding, leashes, collars, harnesses, and a cat tree to the Knox Whitley Animal Shelter as our August community service project.
If you would like to contribute to the animal shelter a donation can be made through Chewy.com, as either a one time or a monthly contribution of food, puppy pads, toys or vet supplies. Supplies can also be dropped off at the animal shelter at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin, Ky off the Falls Rd. The shelter website has a donation option as well.
Please join our Democrat Women’s group and be a part of making a difference in our community. You can contact Dora Sue Farmer-546-3940 or Debbie Payne on FB messenger for information. Our meetings are currently held virtually via of Zoom.
Our next community service project is cold weather wear for students in our Knox County School systems. If you would like to donate items; hats, scarves, coats, gloves or yarn to knit these items, please contract us.
