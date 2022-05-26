dora sue photo.jpg
bob dunaway 2 (2).jpg

Every four years the Knox County Democrats meet to organize and elect new officers for the next four years.  On May 20, 2022, at 6:00 at Thompson Park, Democrats met from all over the county to elect a new group of officers and select a new committee. 

sharon white photo.jpg

The Kentucky Democrat Party appointed Dora Sue Oxendine as temporary chairperson until an election was held.  

Damien Mitchell.jpeg

On May 20, 2022, Democrats elected the following officers: Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer: Chairperson; Bob Dunaway: Vice-Chairperson; Jon Phoenix: Secretary; Sharon Hughes: Treasurer; Debbie Ferguson Payne: President of Knox County Democrat Women and Youth Representative: Damien Mitchell.  

debra payne.jpeg
Jon Phoenix.jpeg

The committee’s next meeting will be held on June 23, 2022, at 7:00.  The meeting place will be announced through Facebook and the Advocate.

Recommended for you