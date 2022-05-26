Every four years the Knox County Democrats meet to organize and elect new officers for the next four years. On May 20, 2022, at 6:00 at Thompson Park, Democrats met from all over the county to elect a new group of officers and select a new committee.
The Kentucky Democrat Party appointed Dora Sue Oxendine as temporary chairperson until an election was held.
On May 20, 2022, Democrats elected the following officers: Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer: Chairperson; Bob Dunaway: Vice-Chairperson; Jon Phoenix: Secretary; Sharon Hughes: Treasurer; Debbie Ferguson Payne: President of Knox County Democrat Women and Youth Representative: Damien Mitchell.
The committee’s next meeting will be held on June 23, 2022, at 7:00. The meeting place will be announced through Facebook and the Advocate.
