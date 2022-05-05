In Summer of 2020, the Knox County Democrats met to organize and elect officers and members for the Knox County Executive Committee via Zoom. Every four years, a new committee and officers are elected, and members are nominated to serve on the committee. Not long after this election, two officers resigned, and one was deployed overseas. With the heavy onslaught of Covid Cases daily, everything in Knox County was nearly shut down which brought with it a halt to any future meetings.
The KDP stayed connected with some of past officers and reported what our group needed to do going forward. A temporary Executive Chair was appointed so the group could reorganize when the appropriate time came.
The time will soon be here for the Knox County Democratic Party to re-organize. On Friday, May 20, 2022, at 6:00 at Thompson Park the Knox County Democrats will meet to finalize the election of upcoming new officers and committee members. Hope to see all our Democrat Friends and Neighbors there. Bring along your favorite soft drink because food will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.