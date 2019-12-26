At December’s Fiscal Court meeting, Jailer Mary Hammons announced the official date for the Dedication Ceremony and Open House for the new Knox County Detention Center. The event will be held on Friday, December 27 at 1 p.m., weather permitting.
“I would like for everyone in the Knox County area to come and see what our new facility looks like,” said Hammons.
There will be open tours of the new jail facility, special guest speakers for the official dedication, picture displays of previous Jailers and a display dedicated to the history of the Knox County Jail (from the 1800’s to present), and light refreshments for all of the guests.
“By all means, we’re ready to go,” said Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. “This new facility is much needed and long overdue to say the least,” He added, “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone that can attend the open house.”
Hammons confirmed the Knox County Detention Center was approved by the Department of Corrections to begin the move-in process. The last walk-through evaluation by the DoC was set for Friday, December 20.
