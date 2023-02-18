Congratulations to the Knox County Elite as two out of three teams traveled to Berea to play in the “Richmond Heat Hoops For Heroes” on February 4-5, 2023.
The champs went 3-0, first beating Lady Hoops of Scott County 30-12, followed by winning over a very good Richmond Heat Team 32-20 that Elite trailed at halftime 10-14. The team then played South Oldham Future Allstars beating them by a score of 37-23 to bring home the championship.
The Knox Elite team went 2-1 the first game beating Lexingtion Crossover by 29-19, followed by winning against East KY Ballers 36-4 before falling a short in the semifinal game to Lexington Crossover 24-27.
"I started working with 6 of these girls last year, when my wife and I decided this is something Knox County needs and isn’t offered here (a travel team, were we get players from all of Knox county)," said Coach Bobby Garrison. "We have come along way and have become a lot closer and a better team since we started. But each practice, each game, we get tougher and better! We still have a lot of work to do! But as long as these girls keep showing up, willing to learn, staying hungry to win, the future could be bright for them.
"I am very proud and honored to be their coach. I want to give a special thanks to (the) Knox County Superintendent for letting us use the county's gyms to practice in. Thank you, Bryan Elliott for your help, I couldn’t have done it without you."
Also a special thank you to Girdler Elementary’s Principal, Clint Mays and Dewitt’s Principal, Dewayne Smith for letting the team & I use the schools' gyms, and thank you to all parents and everyone that supports our teams! It means so very much to us."
