Knox County’s Family Resource and Youth Service coordinators invite students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade to participate in a summer virtual camp.
Camp will begin on June 8 at the child’s home. Activities will begin at 10 am each day and will be posted on the Knox County FRYSC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Knox-Co-FRYSC-314595655375625
At 10 am the activities will begin with family cooking on a budget. At 11 am there will be story time. At noon there will be fun with science.
No registration is required, just join in on the Facebook page. All families that comment or share pictures of their family enjoying these activities will be entered into a drawing for a door prize. Door prizes include cookware for the family, books, board games, crock pots, craft kits and outdoor items such as balls and fishing equipment.
