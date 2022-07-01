Kimberly Brown, 49, Manchester; four counts of violating graves; four counts receiving stolen property under $500; four counts third-degree criminal mischief; terroristic threatening third degree.
Mark Wilson, 39, Monterey, TN; possession of a controlled substance third-degree; importing fentanyl; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender second-degree.
James Helton, 31, Bryants Store; possession of a controlled substance first degree, two counts; failure to wear seat belt; driving without a license; driving under the influence; careless driving.
Christopher Bingham, 46, Barbourville; unlawful imprisonment first degree; strangulation first degree; two counts first-degree wanton endangerment; two counts fourth-degree assault; persistent felony offender second-degree.
Dayna Hubbard, 30, Prestonburg; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; criminal trespassing first-degree; assault fourth-degree.
Latosha Murray, 39, Morehead; theft $1,000 or more.
