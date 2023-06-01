The following is a report of incarceration activity for KNOX COUNTY inmates in the Knox County Detention Center. This information is on the public record and available to the general public upon request. Any discrepancies should be reported to the Knox County Detention Center.
Monday, May 22
Bobby Shelton, 47, serving bench warrant for court, serving bench warrant for court, serving bench warrant for court.
Chance Hubbard, 27, no tail lamps, failure to wear seatbelts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 2nd.
Brian Mills, 33, inadequate silencer (muffler), failure to wear seatbelts, operating a vehicle with expired license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st.
Tuesday, May 23
William Ballard, 39, failure to appear, no registration plates, no registration receipt, regulation and title requirements vehicle not operating on the highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, failure to wear seatbelts.
Wednesday, May 24
Lacie Brown, 41, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Jacob Gambrel, 28, failure to appear.
Cory Hibbard, 20, assault 4th degree (no visible injury), disorderly conduct 2nd degree.
Joseph Brown, 49, resisting arrest, menacing, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, failure to appear.
Thursday, May 25
Meretta Rains, 54, probation violation (for felony offense).
Larry Hutton, 65, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Robert Goodin, 34, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Jeffery Mills, 38, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Christopher Gumm, 33, failure to appear.
Tristian Martin-Sevier, 30, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Mark Smith, 48, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Friday, May 26
Sandy Rice, 41, wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer), reckless driving, no operators-moped license, wanton endangerment, wanton endangerment, wanton endangerment, wanton endangerment, wanton endangerment - 1st degree - police officer, wanton endangerment - 1st degree - police officer, public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol), persistent felony offender I, assault 3rd degree police officer or probation officer, assault 3rd degree police officer or probation officer, assault 3rd degree (EMS, fire, rescue squad), assault 3rd degree (EMS, fire, rescue squad), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol), persistent felony offender I.
Cheyenne Anthony, 25, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance 1st.
Alexandrea Mills, 23, failure to appear.
Anthony Lowe, 35, careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, operating vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st.
Saturday, May 27
Johnathan Hall, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, driving on DUI suspended license 1st offense.
Amy Wagers, 42, failure to appear, failure to appear, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain required insurance 1st offense, giving officer false identifying information, failure to wear seatbelts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, improper display of registration plates, no operators-moped license.
Sunday, May 28
Anthony Smith, 43, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, no registration plates.
Carl Parks, 39, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Burchel Hubbard, 72, failure to appear, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense.
Jennifer Lefevers, 46, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, driving on DUI suspended license 1st offense, license to be in possession, failure to appear, failure to appear.
