Tuesday, January 10
William Allen, 43, fleeing or evading police 1st degree(motor vehicle), wanton endangerment 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, persistent felony offender I, failure to appear.
John Bruner, 48, contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order.
Byron Fields, 38, possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Ethan Pate, 25, contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order.
Jason Sparks, 45, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, wanton endangerment 1st degree, assault 4th degree (minor injury), disorderly conduct 1st degree.
Wednesday, January 11
Nikki Fairchild, 40, giving officer false identifying information, hindering prosecution or apprehension 1st degree, failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Jesse Garland, 42, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Kimberlee Hembree, 43, assault 4th degree (no visible injury), criminal mischief 3rd degree.
Leslie Hill, 26, resisting arrest, failure to appear.
Brian Smith, 40, criminal possession of forged instrument 1st degree.
Joe Stacy, 29, assault 4th degree (no visible injury), criminal mischief 3rd degree.
Thursday, January 12
Brittany Daniels, 34, failure to appear.
Derek Rains, 28, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, harassing communications, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, harassing communications.
Friday, January 13
William Gray, 44, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree - drug unspecified, rear license not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, tampering with physical evidence.
Lexey Hall, 34, failure to appear.
Latosha Murray, 40, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Johnny Taylor, 27, failure to appear.
Samantha Doan, 39, failure to appear.
Dana Corey, 51, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, failure to wear seat belt, giving officer false identifying information, theft of identity of another without consent, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (< 2 gms methamphetamine, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Kenneth Bays, 42, operating vehicle with expired operators license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 2nd.
Saturday, January 14
Brandon Rice, 28, failure to appear.
Gary Messer, 43, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine), prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) 1st offense, careless driving, drug paraphernalia - but/possess, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance 1st.
Sunday, January 15
Ted Davis, 36, license to be in possession, operating on suspended or revoked license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance 1st, failure to wear seat belt.
George Saylor, 52, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
Rodney Hampton, 26, wanton endangerment 1st degree - police officer, wanton endangerment 1st, terroristic threatening 2nd degree, menacing.
Tommy Francis, 33, pubic intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, failure to appear.
Anthony Centers, 28, robbery 2nd degree, assault 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury), criminal mischief 2nd degree, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
Mickey Grubb, 55, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, assault 2nd degree - domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment 1st degree, strangulation 1st degree.
Josh Phiilips, 30, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Brian Phipps, 52, trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine), failure to or improper signal, driving on DUI suspended license 1st offense, failure to maintain required insurance 1st offense, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Donna Eaton, 44, failure to appear.
Leya Stapleton, 38, failure to appear, TBUT or DISP all others.
Larry Hamblin, 40, driving with a DUI suspended license 2nd offense, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Derek Reams, 42, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine).
Monday, January 16
Cody Smith, 30, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Jason Wagers, 41, failure to appear.
Michael Macnevin, 51, failure to appear.
Tuesday, January 17
Delores Ball, 64, probation violation (for felony offense), probation violation (for felony offense).
Henderson Reeves, 65, trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (< 2 gms methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of marijuana.
