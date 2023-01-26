Monday, January 16
Cody Smith, 30, public intoxicationcontrolled substance (excludes alcohol).
Jason Wagers, 41, failure to appear.
Michael Macnevin, 51, failureto appear.
Tuesday, January 17
Delores Ball, 64, probation violation (for felony offense),probation violation (for felony offense).
Henderson Reeves, 65, trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (< 2 gms methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, January 18
Rebecca Smith, 44, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.
Tonya Grubb, 40, trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine).
Rebecca Brock-Jones, 41, failure to appear.
Jonathan Honeycutt, 44, Trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), Trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense, (< 2 gms methamphetamine).
Larry Bruner, 48, failure to appear, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Timothy Long, 60, failure to appear.
Thursday, January 19
Cody Hensley, 29, rear license not illuminated, license to be in possession, driving DUI suspended license 1st offense (aggravated circumstances), operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Jessica Jones, 45, disregarding traffic controlled dev-traffic light, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance 1st, drug paraphernalia buy-possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine).
Friday, January 20
Steven Neeley, 31, failure to appear, failure to appear.
David Philpot, 43, no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating on suspended or revoked operating license, traffic in controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (< 2 gms methamphetamine), traffic in controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense ( < 10 D.U. drug unspecified), traffic in controlled substance 3rd degree 1st offense ( > or = 20 but).
Elden North, 41, failure to appear.
Brittany Cox, 26, possession controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, failure to appear.
Lacey Stephens, 29, menacing, harrassment ( no physical contact), harassing communications, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, harassing communications, terroristic threatening 3rd degree.
Saturday, January 21
James Reynolds, 38, illeagal possession of legend drug, driving DUI suspended license 3rd offense, no brake lights (passenger vehicles), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Jimmy Lewis, 38, criminal trespassing 2nd degree, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), promoting contraband 1st degree.
Sunday, January 22
There were no arrests reported for Sunday.
