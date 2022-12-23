Monday, December 12
Loretta Smith, 50, Scarf – Serving bench warrant for court
Kenneth Bays, 42, Bimble – Reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st.
Roger Mills, 54, Gray – Serving bench warrant for court.
Shannon Davidson, 31, Flat Lick – Contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Kody Davidson, 23, Flat Lick - Contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Tony Taylor, 42, Unknown address – Non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (x2).
Christopher Logan, 32, Barbourville – Non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Tuesday, December 13
James Helton, 42, Flat Lick – Contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Charles Drury, 43, Barbourville – Failure to appear.
Shirley Burnette, 71, DeWitt – Alcohol intox in a public place (1st and 2nd offense).
Jimmy Mills, 48, Barbourville – Assault 4th degree - minor injury.
Dalton Helton, 18, Corbin – Possession of marijuana.
Aldin Waite, 18, Knox County – Oper mtr vehicle u/inf subst (189A.010(1C) - 1st, No operators-moped license.
Wednesday, December 14
Jamie Thompson, 48, Corbin – Alcohol intox in a public place (1st and 2nd offense).
Timothy Hubbard, 31, Pineville – Failure to appear.
Thursday, December 15
Kenneth Bays, 42, Bimble – Alcohol intox in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
James Patterson, 47, Shelbyville – Failure to appear.
Jeremy Scalf, 44, Covington – Failure to appear.
Bettie Hibbard, 48, Heidrick – Oper mtr vehicle u/inf subst (189A.010(1C) - 1st, careless driving.
Dustin Martin, 32, Corbin – Non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Brian Penn, 55, Barbourville – Poss of cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana.
Jennifer Gibson, 41, Barbourville – Oper mtr vehicle u/infl subst (189.010(1C) - 1st, rear licesne not illuminated, license to be in possession, no operators-moped license, failure to produce insurance card.
Friday, December 16
John Creighton, 40, Barbourville – Criminal mischief 3rd degree.
Lenny Baker, 50, DeWitt – Failure to appear.
Matthew Warren, 30, Flat Lick – Failure to appear.
Anthony Smith, 42, Fourmile – Traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off - (<2 gms methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
Brandy Carter, 31, Barbourville – Poss of cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, Traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off - (<2 gms methamphetamine).
Tony Moore, 54, Barbourville – probation violation (felony offense), failure to appear (x2), no registration plates, no registration receipt, improper registration plate, receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000, Traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off - (<2 gms methamphetamine), oper mtr vehicle u/infl cont subst (189.010(1D) - 3rd, possession of marijuana, failure to wear seat belts.
Lawrence Baker, 28, Barbourville – Contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Heather Centers, 39, Barbourville – Failure to appear (x3).
Saturday, December 17
David Caudill, 51, London – Operating on sus or rev oper license, poss cont subs 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off, no registration receipt. No registration plates, improper display of registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear.
James Boggs, 55, Corbin – Failure to appear (x3), poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine).
Albert France, 41, Barbourville – Poss cont sub 1st, 1st off (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, failure to wear seat belts.
Sunday, December 18
Douglas Asher, 50, Flat Lick – Poss cont sub, 1st degree, 3rd or > offense (methamphetamine).
Jeffery Hammons, 23, Flat Lick – Failure to appear (x2), poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine).
James Edwards, 41, Bimble – Rear license not illuminated, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189.010(1D) - 1st, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Robert Scott, 19, New Tazewell – Oper mtr vehicle u/inf subst (189.010(1C) - 1st, unlawful transaction with minor/2nd degree, possession of marijuana.
Billy Jones, 35, Barbourville – Tbut or disp shoplifting (x4).
Buster Dugger, 40, Woodbine – menacing (x2), resisting arrest (x2), burglary, 2nd degree, assault 4th degree (x2), alcohol intox in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.