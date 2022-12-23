Advocate Arrests Report

Monday, December 12

Loretta Smith, 50, Scarf – Serving bench warrant for court

Kenneth Bays, 42, Bimble – Reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st.

Roger Mills, 54, Gray – Serving bench warrant for court.

Shannon Davidson, 31, Flat Lick – Contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.

Kody Davidson, 23, Flat Lick - Contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.

Tony Taylor, 42, Unknown address – Non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (x2).

Christopher Logan, 32, Barbourville – Non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

 

Tuesday, December 13

James Helton, 42, Flat Lick – Contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.

Charles Drury, 43, Barbourville – Failure to appear.

Shirley Burnette, 71, DeWitt – Alcohol intox in a public place (1st and 2nd offense).

Jimmy Mills, 48, Barbourville – Assault 4th degree - minor injury.

Dalton Helton, 18, Corbin – Possession of marijuana.

Aldin Waite, 18, Knox County – Oper mtr vehicle u/inf subst (189A.010(1C) - 1st, No operators-moped license.

 

Wednesday, December 14

Jamie Thompson, 48, Corbin – Alcohol intox in a public place (1st and 2nd offense).

Timothy Hubbard, 31, Pineville – Failure to appear.

 

Thursday, December 15

Kenneth Bays, 42, Bimble – Alcohol intox in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.

James Patterson, 47, Shelbyville – Failure to appear.

Jeremy Scalf, 44, Covington – Failure to appear.

Bettie Hibbard, 48, Heidrick – Oper mtr vehicle u/inf subst (189A.010(1C) - 1st, careless driving.

Dustin Martin, 32, Corbin – Non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Brian Penn, 55, Barbourville – Poss of cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana.

Jennifer Gibson, 41, Barbourville – Oper mtr vehicle u/infl subst (189.010(1C) - 1st, rear licesne not illuminated, license to be in possession, no operators-moped license, failure to produce insurance card.

 

Friday, December 16

John Creighton, 40, Barbourville – Criminal mischief 3rd degree.

Lenny Baker, 50, DeWitt – Failure to appear.

Matthew Warren, 30, Flat Lick – Failure to appear.

Anthony Smith, 42, Fourmile – Traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off - (<2 gms methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

Brandy Carter, 31, Barbourville – Poss of cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, Traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off - (<2 gms methamphetamine).

Tony Moore, 54, Barbourville – probation violation (felony offense), failure to appear (x2), no registration plates, no registration receipt, improper registration plate, receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000,  Traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off - (<2 gms methamphetamine), oper mtr vehicle u/infl cont subst (189.010(1D) - 3rd, possession of marijuana, failure to wear seat belts.

Lawrence Baker, 28, Barbourville – Contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.

Heather Centers, 39, Barbourville – Failure to appear (x3).

 

Saturday, December 17

David Caudill, 51, London – Operating on sus or rev oper license, poss cont subs 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off, no registration receipt. No registration plates, improper display of registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear. 

James Boggs, 55, Corbin – Failure to appear (x3), poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine).

Albert France, 41, Barbourville – Poss cont sub 1st, 1st off (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, failure to wear seat belts.

 

Sunday, December 18

Douglas Asher, 50, Flat Lick – Poss cont sub, 1st degree, 3rd or > offense (methamphetamine).

Jeffery Hammons, 23, Flat Lick – Failure to appear (x2), poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine).

James Edwards, 41, Bimble – Rear license not illuminated, oper mtr vehicle u/inf cont sub (189.010(1D) - 1st, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.

Robert Scott, 19, New Tazewell – Oper mtr vehicle u/inf subst (189.010(1C) - 1st, unlawful transaction with minor/2nd degree, possession of marijuana.

Billy Jones, 35, Barbourville – Tbut or disp shoplifting (x4).

Buster Dugger, 40, Woodbine – menacing (x2), resisting arrest (x2), burglary, 2nd degree, assault 4th degree (x2), alcohol intox in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.  

