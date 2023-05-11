The 2023 little league softball season opened for business on May 5th.
Rosters were assembled and players were able to compete in various individual skill challenges.
The teams for this season will consist of Hard Knox, the Diamond Divas, the Storm, the Thundercats, the Eagles, the Bombers, the Blue Belles, and the Pink Sox.
Among the winners in the skills competition winners were:
Abby Hensley - Player Pitch Home Run Derby
Scarlett Williams - Coach Pitch Home Run Derby
Miley Olmstead - Player Pitch Speed Challenge
Sophia Deaton - Coach Pitch Speed Challenge
Charis Fredrick - Player Pitch Long Toss Challenge
Corey Campbell - Coach Pitch Long Toss Challenge
