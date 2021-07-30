A Gray man was arrested early Sunday morning after he reportedly kicked in a door and ripped another door off its hinges.
The Knox Count Sheriff’s Department received a call of a possible domestic situation around 2:15 a.m. When Deputy Sam Wilson arrived he knocked and announced he was there while trying to contact 46-year-old Roosevelt Adams.
According to arrest report, as soon as the door opened Adams took off running in a bid to escape. After a short pursuit and struggle, Adams was arrested. He was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, third degree criminal mischief, fleeing police in the second degree, and first degree disorderly conduct.
The victim in the incident stated that Adams kicked in one door before ripping another down. Roosevelt reportedly admitted that he drank more than four beers before the incident occurred. He was noted as smelling of alcohol. Adams was also served two bench warrants during his arrest.
