A Barbourville man wanted on an indictment warrant was arrested early Sunday morning
George McAdams, 33, was indicted in August for an incident last December. McAdams had been arrested for a following a traffic stop and was able to smuggle methamphetamine into the facility. He passed the drugs to another inmate which were found after a search. McAdams became combative after the drugs were found.
McAdams was indicted on three counts of third-degree assault on peace officers after fighting with the deputies and causing minor injuries. He was also indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, and as a first-degree persistent felony offender.
A $25,000 warrant was issued for McAdams following his indictment. Barbourville Police located and arrested him at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. If convicted as a first degree persistent felony offender, he will serve at least 10 years in prison.
