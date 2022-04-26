LONDON, Ky. — A Barbourville, Ky., man, David E. Hamblin, 37, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to Hamblin’s plea agreement, in July 2021, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle and found him in possession of over 50 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm, which was loaded and in the pocket of the driver’s side door. Hamblin admitted he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and he possessed the firearm to protect himself from the dangers associated with his drug trafficking activities.
Hamblin pleaded guilty in November 2021.
Under federal law, Hamblin must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for four years.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; Chief Winston Tye, Barbourville Police Department; and Sheriff Mike Smith, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA, Barbourville Police Department, and Knox County Sheriff’s Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew Trimble.
This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Shier coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.
