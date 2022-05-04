Tyler Gilbert
William Tyler Gilbert was recently recognized by the American Bar Association as the Newcomer of the Year in Healthcare Law at a ceremony held in Miami, Florida. Mr. Gilbert is a 2012 valedictorian graduate of Knox High School. Mr. Gilbert graduated Summa Cum Laude from Easter Kentucky University and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Kentucky College of Law. Mr. Gilbert is employed by Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis LLP, in Nashville, Tennessee, as a health care industry attorney.

