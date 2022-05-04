William Tyler Gilbert was recently recognized by the American Bar Association as the Newcomer of the Year in Healthcare Law at a ceremony held in Miami, Florida. Mr. Gilbert is a 2012 valedictorian graduate of Knox High School. Mr. Gilbert graduated Summa Cum Laude from Easter Kentucky University and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Kentucky College of Law. Mr. Gilbert is employed by Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis LLP, in Nashville, Tennessee, as a health care industry attorney.
featured
Knox County native honored By The American Bar Association
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Knox County native honored By The American Bar Association
- Seven Knox County students selected for The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs
- Girdler holds 'Survivor' games ahead of testing
- Barbourville baseball on three game skid
- Lynn Camp baseball falls to 0-14
- Knox Central softball drops back-to-back games
- Logan Lambo sets pole vault record
- Knox Central baseball sweeps double-header
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 Knox Countians arrested in London
- Trial Date set in civil suit over death of Jessie Mills
- Bench warrants abound following April indictments
- Escaped state inmate arrested
- Report: Corbin man nearly strikes several children with car
- BREAKING NEWS - Gov. Beshear: Pineville, London among cities to get new Driver Licensing Regional Offices
- Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
- Union unveils new field turf design for Williamson Stadium
- Shields is 105 years young
- Seven Knox County students selected for The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.