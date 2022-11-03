The following indictments were returned by the Knox County Grand Jury on Friday, October 28, 2022:
Nytishia Lynn Younts, Woodbine, one count Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree (three prior felonies).
Dylliangar Bargo, Hinkle, one count Burglary in the Second Degree.
Tyler Lee Bright, Barbourville, one count Assault in the Second Degree; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree (one prior felony).
Harlan Edward Smith, Girdler, one count Bail Jumping in the First Degree; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree (two prior felonies).
Mark Erwin Smith, Barbourville, one count Bail Jumping in the First Degree.
Elvis Ray Wynn, Corbin, one count Bail Jumping in the First Degree; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree (three prior felonies).
Destiny Philpot (aka Destiny Hinkle), Barbourville, one count Program Assistance Fraud; one count Program Assistance Fraud.
Jimmy Rice (aka Jimmie Wayne Rice), Barbourville, one count Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree.
Jimmy Rice (aka Jimmie Wayne Rice), Barbourville, one count Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon (one prior felony).
John Brandon Gray, New Tazewell, Tenn., two counts Attempted Murder; one count Assault in the Third Degree; one count Resisting Arrest; one count Public Intoxication.
Shawn P. Morgan, one count Assault in the First Degree; one count Assault in the Second Degree; one count Tampering with Physical Evidence; one count Public Intoxication.
Steven Broughton, Barbourville, one count Assault in the First Degree.
Brandie A. Messer, Artemus, one count Criminal Mischief in the First Degree; one count Terroristic Threatening in the Third Degree.
Cases continued by the grand jury:
Joshua Turner
Jacob Profit
Shawn Powers
Gregory Phillips
Troy Partin
Bruce Hudson
William Hubbard
William Hubbard
Lila Howard
Alice Honeycutt
Alice Honeycutt
John Hart
Darlene Hampton
Jeffrey Hammons
Stacie Goley
Darrell Eversole
Tyler Bright (also new indictment)
Randall Bays
Eddie Wilburn
Justin Pullums
Karl Penn
Wendell Moore
Ethan King
Robert Elliott
Toni Day
Justin Baker
Frances Wilkerson
Betty Tipton
Betty Tipton
Steven Roark
Jimmie Rice (also new indictment)
Jennifer Mills
Jennifer Mills
Dallas Lewis
Robert Hembree
Brett Barrett
Lawrence Dhonau
Larkin Hollin
Jonathan Honeycutt
Brandon Smith
James Cobb
James Cobb
James Cobb
Thomas Gray
Josh Barrett
Cases dismissed by the grand jury:
Jessica Baker
Stephanie Bargo
Justin Bays
Marcus Beasley
Steven Brown
Daniel Dean
Sabrina Dixon
Dustin Gilreath
Micky Gray
Teena Grubb
Devan Jones
Angela Lawson
Angela Lawson
Michael Loudermilk
Justin Maiden
Dustin Mills
James Senters
Jerry Simpson (also on docket 22-CR-135)
William Miller
Tommy Dean
