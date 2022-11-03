The following indictments were returned by the Knox County Grand Jury on Friday, October 28, 2022:

Nytishia Lynn Younts, Woodbine, one count Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree (three prior felonies).

Dylliangar Bargo, Hinkle, one count Burglary in the Second Degree.

Tyler Lee Bright, Barbourville, one count Assault in the Second Degree; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree (one prior felony).

Harlan Edward Smith, Girdler, one count Bail Jumping in the First Degree; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree (two prior felonies).

Mark Erwin Smith, Barbourville, one count Bail Jumping in the First Degree.

Elvis Ray Wynn, Corbin, one count Bail Jumping in the First Degree; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree (three prior felonies).

Destiny Philpot (aka Destiny Hinkle), Barbourville, one count Program Assistance Fraud; one count Program Assistance Fraud.

Jimmy Rice (aka Jimmie Wayne Rice), Barbourville, one count Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree.

Jimmy Rice (aka Jimmie Wayne Rice), Barbourville, one count Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon (one prior felony).

John Brandon Gray, New Tazewell, Tenn., two counts Attempted Murder; one count Assault in the Third Degree; one count Resisting Arrest; one count Public Intoxication.

Shawn P. Morgan, one count Assault in the First Degree; one count Assault in the Second Degree; one count Tampering with Physical Evidence; one count Public Intoxication.

Steven Broughton, Barbourville, one count Assault in the First Degree.

Brandie A. Messer, Artemus, one count Criminal Mischief in the First Degree; one count Terroristic Threatening in the Third Degree.

 

Cases continued by the grand jury:

Joshua Turner

Jacob Profit

Shawn Powers

Gregory Phillips

Troy Partin

Bruce Hudson

William Hubbard

William Hubbard

Lila Howard

Alice Honeycutt

Alice Honeycutt

John Hart

Darlene Hampton

Jeffrey Hammons

Stacie Goley

Darrell Eversole

Tyler Bright (also new indictment)

Randall Bays

Eddie Wilburn

Justin Pullums

Karl Penn

Wendell Moore

Ethan King

Robert Elliott

Toni Day

Justin Baker

Frances Wilkerson

Betty Tipton

Betty Tipton

Steven Roark

Jimmie Rice (also new indictment)

Jennifer Mills

Jennifer Mills

Dallas Lewis

Robert Hembree

Brett Barrett

Lawrence Dhonau

Larkin Hollin

Jonathan Honeycutt

Brandon Smith

James Cobb

James Cobb

James Cobb

Thomas Gray

Josh Barrett

 

Cases dismissed by the grand jury:

Jessica Baker

Stephanie Bargo

Justin Bays

Marcus Beasley

Steven Brown

Daniel Dean

Sabrina Dixon

Dustin Gilreath

Micky Gray

Teena Grubb

Devan Jones

Angela Lawson

Angela Lawson

Michael Loudermilk

Justin Maiden

Dustin Mills

James Senters

Jerry Simpson (also on docket 22-CR-135)

William Miller

Tommy Dean

