Once again, as a new school year begins, your Knox County Retired Teacher’s Association in conjunction with AARP.org is sponsoring the county Grandparent of the Year Essay. The essay is open to all 5th grade students. This piece of personal writing must be an original, handwritten account, 300-500 words long about a living grandparent or surrogate grandparent that has had a significant impact of the student’s life. Each school winner will receive a certificate from AARP and be entered into the county contest, county winners are entered into the district contest. The district winner will receive a $50 reward and be entered into the state contest. The state winner receives a $100 reward and is invited to the state KRTA convention to be recognized and honored along with the grandparent. The state winner’s teacher also receives a $150 from AARP toward school supplies for their classroom.
Information for the Grandparent of the Year Essay guidelines can be found at aarp.org/kygrandparentessay or from the fifth grade language arts teacher at your child’s school. Any 5th grade child living in Knox County attending Knox County Public Schools, Barbourville Independent School, Corbin Independent or homeschooled is eligible to enter KCKRTA/AARP Grandparent of the Year Essay contest.
Fifth graders, be thinking of special qualities about your grandparents and how they make your life better. Be creative, and sincere and and craft a special message in an essay for them.
