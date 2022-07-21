Knox County KRT will gather for our first meeting of the 2022/23 year Thursday, July 29th, 12:00 noon at the KEA office in the Walmart Plaza in Barbourville for snacks and a short get together. Lisa Garrison will join us to give a brief overview of the benefits offered by our United Health Care Insurance. All retired teachers please plan to attend and come join us. We look forward to seeing you and your participation is essential to support your local KRT.
Membership in the State Kentucky Retired Teachers Association is so important to the work they do every day on behalf of each retired educator in the Commonwealth. Please be sure to join and support both your state organization and your local KCKRT.
KRTA lobbies in Frankfort on behalf of the interests of retired teachers every day the General Assembly is in session. They fought for funding of under 65 health insurance premiums, full state funding of retirement funding benefits and legislation supporting retired teachers.
Membership is easy and affordable, $20/year and you can enroll online at KRTA.org or with a mail-in card available from me, Debbie Payne.
Your Local KRT, Knox County Retired Teachers’ Association, participates in several community service projects each year and your $10 membership dues funds these. We sponsor a small scholarship donation for an education program student a Union College, clothing/school supplies/hygiene items for Knox County students through the KCFRC office, reading and literacy initiatives and sponsor a holiday dinner for the children and women’s shelter for our food drive. All Knox County 5th grades student are eligible to participate in the KRTA
/AARP grandparent essay contest that has a both a local $50 1st place prize and a $100 state winner prize. KRT educators continue to make meaningful impacts for children and schools after retirement. When a new KRT member attends a local meeting it translates into funding for these programs, fellowship with other retired educators and benefits your community, Commonwealth and local students. All retired educators are invited to the first meeting of your Knox County Retired Teachers’ Association for the 2022/23 year. We will meet July 28th, 12:00 at the KEA office located in the Walmart Plaza in Barbourville for snacks and a short get together. Please come join us and be part of an organization that works to benefit eduction, educators and community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.