On April 21, 2021 Deputy Bobby Jones responded to a disturbance at a residence on Coles Branch Road in Flat Lick. After contacting the home owner, Deputy Jones learned that the owner had been threatened by a man who was still inside the residence with another female. When Deputy Jones made contact with the man, he observed a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. He also observed a glass pipe and a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana. Deputy Jones arrested Frank D Hinkle age 47 of Flat Lick, KY and Lena F Hodge age 28 of Flat Lick, KY charging each of them with Possession of Controlled Substance-1 st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana. They were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 23, 2021 Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Crit Ford age 65 of Corbin, KY on a Tennessee Parole Board Warrant for a Parole Violation charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. On April 26, 2021 Sheriff Mike Smith and Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Christopher M Evans age 39 of Corbin, KY on two Knox County Indictment Warrants for Wanton Endangerment-1 st Degree, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Persistent Felony Offender I and Persistent Felony Offender II. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 26, 2021 Sheriff Mike Smith and Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Darrell Smith age 42 of Hinkle, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Harassment, Menacing and Criminal Mischeif-2 nd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 29, 2021 Court Security Officer James Smith charged Frank D Hinkle age 47 of Flat Lick, KY on two Knox County Bench Warrants on grand jury charges for Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance-1 st Degree, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and various traffic offenses.
On April 30, 2021 Deputies Mike Broughton and Pat Clouse arrested Brian Mathew Ford age 41 of Pineville, KY on two Knox County Arrest Warrants for two counts of Distribution of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent and Assault-4 th Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 30, 2021 Court Security Officer Tyler Fuson arrested James E Roberts age 59 of Barbourville, KY on two Knox County Bench Warrants for failure to appear on Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree and Criminal Mischief-2 nd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 30, 2021 Deputy Elijah Broughton arrested Jerry Allen Messer age 45 of Artemus, KY after conducting a traffic stop KY 1304 in Bimble. Jerry Messer was charged with Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 2, 2021 at approximately 12:05 am Deputy Bobby Jones was dispatched to a vehicle on fire on US 25E in Corbin. After arriving at the location and conducting an inquiry, Deputy Jones arrested the driver, Robert Mills JR age 55 of Barbourville, KY, charging him with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Driving on DUI Suspended License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card and No Registration Receipt. Robert Mills was also wanted on a Kentucky Parole Board Warrant for a Parole Violation charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
