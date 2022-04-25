Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is reporting the following Enforcement Actions:
On April 13, 2022 at approximately 2:50 am Deputy Jesse Smith responded to a complaint of a male intruder inside a residence on US-25E in Gray. When Deputy Smith arrived the man was still inside the residence. After conducting an investigation, Deputy Smith arrested Zachary Lee Kelly age 26 of Corbin, KY charging him with Burglary-3 rd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 14, 2022 SGT Carl Frith responded to a stolen vehicle complaint at a residence in Gray. The victim stated that his yellow 2008 Ram pick-up had been stolen. After leaving the victim’s residence, SGT Frith observed the vehicle parked at Billy’s One Stop at Bailey Switch. SGT Frith also observed a female get inside the vehicle. SGT Frith arrested Amanda Gray age 33 of Gray, KY charging her with Receiving Stolen Property- over $10,000. Amanda Gray was wanted on a Knox County Indictment Warrant for Burglary-3 rd Degree, Criminal Trespass-3 rd Degree, Menacing, Resisting Arrest Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance and Assault-4 th Degree. She was also wanted on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fine on a Public Intoxication- Controlled Substance charge. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 15, 2022 SGT Carl Frith arrested Cody Baker age 28 of Flat Lick, KY on two Knox County Arrest Warrants for Terroristic Threatening-3 rd Degree and Criminal Mischeif-3 rd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 16, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Michaela Patterson age 25 of Barbourville, KY on two Knox County Bench Warrants for failure to pay the fines on Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition/Shoplifting, No Operators License, No Insurance, No Registration Plates or Receipt and Failure to Wear Seat Belts. During the arrest a small bag of suspected Methamphetamine and assorted pills were located hidden inside her clothing. She was then charged with Possession of Controlled Substance-1 st Degree and Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 17, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson arrested Charles Bruner age 39 of Hinkle, KY on two Knox County Bench Warrants for failure to pay the fines on License to be in Possession, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-under $500 and Contempt of Court charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 21, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Chasity Roop age 35 of Walker, KY on a Bell County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on a Failure to Wear Seat Belts charge. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center
On April 21, 2022 SGT Carl Frith arrested Pamela Harmon age 59 of Flat Lick, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Assault-4 th Degree. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 22, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson arrested James Hunter age 32 of Pineville, KY on four Bell County Bench Warrants for failure to appear on Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, No Registration Plates or Receipt, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure to Wear Seat Belts and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition/Shoplifting charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 22, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Tina Brown age 43 of Flat Lick, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on a Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition/Shoplifting charge. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 23, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Clint O Jackson age 30 of Corbin, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Burglary-3 rd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 25, 2022 Deputy Elijah Broughton arrested Joshua A Jones age 35 of Williamsburg, KY on a Knox County Indictment Warrant for Wanton Endangerment-1 st Degree, Criminal Mischeif-1 st Degree. Criminal Mischeif-3 rd Degree. Fleeing or Evading Police-1 st Degree/2 nd Degree, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, Reckless Driving and Persistent Felony Offender II. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
