Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is reporting the following Enforcement Actions:
On September 12, 2022 Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Dyllangar age 26 of Hinkle, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for a Burglary-2nd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 12, 2022 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested Nathan D Cole age 26 of Corbin, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for a Probation Violation charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 13, 2022 Deputies arrested Candice M Elliott age 40 of Corbin, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Assault-4th Degree. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 14, 2022 Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Orville W Brock age 47 of Barbourville, KY on two Knox County Bench Warrants for failure to appear on Improper/ No Registration Plates or Receipt charges and a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fine on an Improper Equipment charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 14, 2022 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested Christian A Shrader age 22 of London , KY on a Laurel County Indictment Warrant for two counts of Murder, Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree, Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence and Persistent Felony Offender II. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 19, 2022 Deputy Sam Mullins developed information that a stolen lawn mower and a trailer were located at separate residences on KY 3436 in Woodbine. Deputy Mullins located the stolen mower and arrested Shawn Powers age 36 of Woodbine, KY charging him with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-over $10,000. Shawn Powers was also wanted on a Whitley County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, No Insurance, No Registration Plates or Receipt, Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield and No Rear View Mirror charges and a Laurel County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on numerous similar traffic violation charges.
Deputy Mullins located the stolen trailer at the other address on on KY 3436 and arrested Jacob Profit age 46 of Woodbine, KY charging him with Receiving Stolen Property. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 19, 2022 Deputy Bobby Jones arrested Taza Lee Bowling age 30 of Cannon, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Burglary -2nd Degree. The arrest warrant was taken by Deputy Sam Mullins after an investigation into a burglary of a residence that occurred on August 28, 2022, Taza Bowling was also wanted on five Knox County Bench Warrants for failure pay the fines on Criminal Mischeif-2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass-3rd Degree, two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Mischeif-3rd Degree and a Parole Violation. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 20, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Joshua Hart age 38 of Artemus, KY on a Knox County Indictment Warrant for Burglary-3rd Degree and Persistent Felony Offender II. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 20, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith was dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on Lend A Hand Road in Scalf. Deputy Smith arrested Gary Mills age 51 of Scalf, KY charging him with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree when he located suspected methamphetamine in his possession. Gary Mills was also wanted on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fines on Failure to Wear Seat Belts, No Registration Plates or Receipt, No Insurance, No Rear View Mirror and License to be in Possession charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 21, 2022 Deputy Bobby Jones arrested Joey L Jones age 36 of Corbin, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for a Probation Violation charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 22, 2022 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested Stanley Carnes age 60 of Walker, KY on two Knox County Bench Warrants for failure to pay the fines on Habitual Truant Status Offender, three counts of Contempt of Court, Speeding and No Registration Receipt charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 22, 2022 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested Roger Mills age 34 of Gray, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Criminal Mischeif-3rd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 23, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Justin Castle age 22 of Bimble, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Terroristic Threatening-3rd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 23, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith responded to a disturbance at a residence on Stone Cove Road in Gray. John Morrison had left the residence after firing a handgun during the incident. Deputy Smith located and arrested John Morrison age 63 of Gray, KY charging him with Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree. During the arrest a small caliber handgun, suspected marijuana and two pipes were found in John Morrison’s possession. He was then charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On September 24, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on KY 830 in Gray. After contacting the parties involved, Deputy Smith arrested Jeffery Lockhart age 52 of Corbin, KY charging him with Assault-4th Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
