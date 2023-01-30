Knox County Sheriff's Report for Jan. 30, 2023

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is reporting the following Enforcement Actions:
On January 17, 2023 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested Cody T Brooks age 30 of Corbin, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant on a Contempt of Court charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 18, 2023 Deputies arrested Delmer M Hubbard age 48 of Pineville, KY on a Bell County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, No Insurance, and No Tail Lights charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 18, 2023 Deputies arrested Earl W Couch age 40 of Corbin KY on a Laurel County Indictment Warrant for Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Persistent Felony Offender I. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 18, 2023 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Margret Sanderson age 40 of Corbin, KY on a Laurel County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on a Misuse of Electronic Information-Fund Transfer charge. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 18, 2023 SGT Bobby Jones arrested Rebecca Brock age 41 of Flat Lick, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant on a Contempt of Court charge. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 19, 2023 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested Orville W Brock age 47 of Barbourville, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant on a Parole Violation charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 19, 2023 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested James Senters age 29 of Barbourville, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fines on Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition and Criminal Mischeif-3rd Degree charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 21, 2023 Deputies Jeremiah Williamson and Andrew Wilson received a complaint of an individual at Lynn Camp School looking in school staff vehicles. The man refused to leave school grounds. After arriving at the school, the deputies located and arrested Jimmy Lewis age 38 of London, KY charging him with Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 23, 2023 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested Jason Wagers age 41 of Manchester, KY on a Whitley County Arrest Warrant for Terroristic Threating-3rd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 23 2023 SGT Bobby Jones arrested Larry D Hensley age 50 of Corbin, KY on a Laurel County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on an Assault-4th Degree charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 24, 2023 Deputy Jesse Smith traveled to a residence on Sled Road in Girdler to execute an Knox County Indictment Warrant on Brandon Jones for Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree/Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. When Deputy Smith confronted Jones he became combative. In addition to the indictment warrant, Brandon Jones age 28 of Girdler, KY was charged with Resisting Arrest and Menacing. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 24, 2023 Deputy Jeremiah Williamson arrested Kenneth W Mills age 47 of Barbourville, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant on a Contempt of Court charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 25, 2023 Deputy Pat Clouse arrested Brittany Daniels age 34 of Barbourville, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on a Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition/Shoplifting charge. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 27, 2023 Deputy Jeremiah Williamson arrested Kendra V Fredrick age 23 of Barbourville, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant on a Contempt of Court charge. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 27 2023 SGT Bobby Jones arrested Clarence Gilbert age 45 of Louisville, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fine on a Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree charge and a Kentucky Probation Warrant for a Probation Violation charge.. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 28, 2023 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Lisa Tuttle/Engle age 45 of Cannon, KY on a Laurel County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on a Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition/Shoplifting charge. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On January 29, 2023 Deputy Jesse Smith responded to a domestic violence complaint at a residence on Catfish Road Woodbine. After conducting an investigation, Deputy Smith arrested Leonard Anderson age 45 of Woodbine, KY and Kelly Anderson age 44 of Woodbine, KY charging both of them with Assault-4th Degree and Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place. They were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
