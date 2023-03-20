Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is reporting the following Enforcement Actions:
On March 7, 2023 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested Billy J Hammons age 63 of Speedwell, TN on a Knox County Bench Warrant for a Parole Violation charge
.He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On March 8, 2023 SGT Carl Bolton arrested Aurora Jenkins age 29 of Corbin, KY inside the Knox County Family Court room charging her with Public Intoxication. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On March 10, 2023 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested Lewis Gray age 33 of Barbourville, KY on a Pulaski County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card and Reckless Driving charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On March 11, 2023 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Kyle Lawson age 18 of Corbin, KY on a Whitley County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on several traffic related charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On March 12, 2023 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested Sabastian Wilhlem age 20 of Bradford, NY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Kidnapping-Minor. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On March 12, 2023 Deputy Jesse Smith was dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Moore Hill Avenue in Corbin. After conducting an investigation, Deputy Smith arrested Melinda Baker age 25 of Corbin, KY charging her with Assault-4th Degree. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On March, 15 2023 LT Sam Mullins was dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Moore Hill Avenue in Corbin. After conducting an investigation, LT Mullins arrested Maurice Reeves age 33 of Corbin, KY charging him with Assualt-1st Degree and Assault-4th Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On March, 16, 2023 LT Sam Mullins responded to a domestic disturbance on Annex Street in Barbourville. The victim stated she had been bitten and choked by her boyfriend. LT Mullins arrested Randy Hobbs age 32 of Barbourville, KY charging him with Assault-4th Degree/Dating Violence. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On March 17, 2023 Deputy Jesse Smith responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle at a barn on Creek Mart Road. The owner advised he did not know who the people were. After checking the vehicle, Deputy Smith arrested Wendell Smith age 65 of Flat Lick, KY charging him with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License, No Registration Plates and No Registration Receipt. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On March, 19, 2023 SGT Bobby Jones responded to a domestic disturbance on Gilbert Street in Corbin. After conducting an investigation, SGT Jones arrested Jose Mulero Miller age 33 of Corbin, KY charging him with Assault-4th Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center
