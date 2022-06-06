Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is reporting the following Enforcement Actions:
On May 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30 am Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on Moore Creek Road in Flat Lick, Deputy Smith observed a glass pipe, a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine and a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana in possession of the driver. Deputy Smith arrested Earl Brown age 29 of Scalf, KY charging him with Possession of Controlled Substance-1 st Degree, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Rear License not to Illuminated and Driving on DUI Suspended License. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 19, 2022 Deputies arrested Angela Smith age 33 of Flat Lick, KY charging her with Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 20, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith observed vehicle nearly hit another marked sheriff’s office patrol vehicle while they were traveling on KY 225 in Artemus. After conducting a traffic stop, Deputy Smith arrested Angela Smith age 34 of Artemus, KY charging her with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 23, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith responded to a domestic violence complaint at a residence on KY 1304 in Bimble. After conducting an investigation, Deputy Smith arrested Erick Goodin age 39 of Bimble, KY charging him with Assault-4 th Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 24, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson arrested Craig Meyers age 43 of Barbourville, KY on three Knox County Bench Warrants for failure to appear on Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Failure to or Improper Signal, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, No Registration Receipt, Failure to Produce Insurance Card and Three counts of Contempt of Court charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 26, 2022 Deputies arrested Willard Rucker age 47 of Williamsburg, KY on a Laurel County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Failure to Wear Seat Belts, License to be in Possession, Failure to or Improper Signal, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License and Improper Equipment charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 31, 2022 Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Ashley J Wagers age 31 of Gray, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking-over $1000. The arrest was the result of Deputy Mullins investigation into a stolen cellular telephone theft that occurred on April 2, 2022. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 31, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson arrested Brandy Lorenz age 38 of Walker, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fines on Public Intoxication- Controlled Substance and Contempt of Court charges. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00 am Deputy Jesse Smith received a report of a DUI south of Barbourville. Deputy Smith located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop after observing it swerving while traveling on Treuhaft BLVD. Deputy Smith arrested Stanley Gray age 57 of Trosper, KY charging him with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On June 1, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson received a domestic complaint at a residence on Mills Creek Road in Flat Lick. After contacting the parties involved, Deputy Wilson arrested Loretta Smith age 49 of Flat Lick, KY charging her with Menacing and Alcohol
Intoxication in a Public Place. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On June 3, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson received a report of a rolling domestic complaint on KY 1527 and Turner Road in Baileys Switch. After a lengthy search of the area for the vehicle, it was located in the Spur Oil # 2 parking lot. The female victim was still inside the vehicle but the male suspect had went inside the game room. Deputy Wilson located and arrested Randy Stamper age 44 of London, KY charging him with Assaulr-4 th Degree, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest and Menacing. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On June 4, 2022 SGT Carl Frith arrested Brandon Bledsoe age 40 of Barbourville, KY on a Knox County Indictment Warrant for Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Persistent Felony Offender I. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
