Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is reporting the following Enforcement Actions:
On May 9, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson arrested Mandolyn S Mills age 30 Corbin, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fines on Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court charges. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 9, 2022 Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Aaron L McCartt age 40 of Barbourville, KY on a Whitley County Bench Warrant for a Nonpayment of Child Support charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 11, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson arrested Roger L Mills JR age 54 of Gray , KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for two counts of Wanton Endangerment-1 st Degree. The warrant was the result of an investigation by Deputy Sam Mullins into an incident in which Roger Mills fired a handgun several times in the direction of the victim’s vehicle. There was also a minor child inside the vehicle. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 11, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Tommy Francis age 33 of East Bernstadt, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition and Criminal Trespass-1 st Degree charges. Tommy Francis was also wanted on a Kentucky Parole Board Warrant for a Parole Violation. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 13, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson received a complaint of a possible drug overdose at an abandoned church on Park Hill in Corbin. After arriving at the church, Deputy Wilson observed a man on sitting on the steps. Knox EMS personnel were also present. Deputy Wilson arrested the man, Arland Smallwood age 27 of Corbin, KY, charging him with Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 14, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson arrested Joshua D Bowling age 23 of Gray, KY on a Bell County Bench Warrant for a Contempt of Court charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 14, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson arrested Darrell Smith age 42 of Hinkle, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Criminal Trespassing-3 rd Degree and Terroristic Threatening-3 rd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 16, 2022 Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Arlene Woods age 28 of Barbourville, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Assault-4 th Degree and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 16, 2022 Deputy Mike Broughton arrested Terry A Middleton age 30 of Barbourville, KY on two Knox County Indictment Warrants for Burglary-3 rd Degree, Criminal Mischeif-3 rd Degree, Theft of Mail Matter and two counts of Persistent Felony Offender I. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 18, 2022 Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Roosevelt Adams age 47 of Gray, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fines on Criminal Mischeif-3 rd Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police-2 nd Degree, Disorderly Conduct-1 st Degree, Resisting Arrest and Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 18, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson arrested Kenneth Brown age 47 of Flat Lick, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition- under $500. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 20, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Joseph Victor Brown age 25 of Flat Lick, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Criminal Mischeif-3 rd Degree and Criminal Trespass-3 rd Degree charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
