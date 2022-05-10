Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is reporting the following Enforcement Actions:
On April 21, 2022 SGT Carl Frith arrested Nickie Hubbard age 38 of Flat Lick, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fines on Disorderly Conduct-2 nd Degree and Contempt of Court charges. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 26, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Tammy B Mills age 55 of Cannon, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fines on Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition/Shoplifting and Contempt of Court charges. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 26, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on KY 930 in Artemus.
Deputy Smith located suspected methamphetamine and three white tablets, not in a container, in possession of a passenger inside the vehicle. Deputy Smith arrested Jimmy Rice age 58 of Barbourville, KY charging him with Possession of Controlled Substance- 1 st Degree and Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 27, 2022 Keith Liford arrested Ashley Bright age 29 of Barbourville, KY on a Bell County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on a Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance charge. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention
On April 27, 2022 Court Security Officer James Smith arrested David W Leger age 46 of Barbourville, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Assault-4 th Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 28, 2022 SGT Carl Frith arrested Brenda Hampton age 51 of Gray, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Assault-4 th Degree. She was lodged in the Knox County] Detention Center.
On April 28, 2022 SGT Carl Frith arrested Johnny Smith age 33 of Barbourville, KY for Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. After being called to a residence on KY 1530 in Barbourville. Johnny Smith was also wanted on a Knox County Bench Warrant for Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and Contempt of Court charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 29, 2022 SGT Carl Frith arrested Kimberly Reeder age 50 of Gray, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Assault-4 th Degree. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On April 29, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson arrested Kevin J Carnes age 43 of Corbin, KY on a Bell County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Possession of Controlled Substance-1 st Degree and Possession of Controlled Substance-3 rd Degree charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 1, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Loretta Smith age 54 of Gray, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fine on a Falsely Reporting an Incident charge. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 2, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith was dispatched to a possible domestic at a residence on Happy Lane in Barbourville. After interviewing the victim and observing visible injuries, Deputy Smith located the perpetrator lying in a ditch near the residence. Deputy Smith arrested Hylo Ward age 56 of Barbourville, KY charging him with Assault-4th Degree, Resisting Arrest, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place and Menacing. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 3, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith responded to a possible domestic involving gun fire at a residence on Evergreen Road in Flat Lick. After conducting an investigation, Deputy Smith arrested Randall D Branstutter age 55 of Flat Lick, KY charging him with Assault- 4 th Degree and Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center
On May 4, 2022 Deputy Elijah Broughton arrested Jennifer Ann Smith age 31 of Barbourville, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Criminal Trespassing-3 rd Degree and Assault-4 th Degree. She was also wanted on two Knox County Bench Warrants for Felony Probation Violations and a Bell County Bench Warrant for a Contempt of Court charges. Jennifer Smith was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 6, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson responded to a possible domestic involving an intentional burning of a resident on Huston Broughton Road in Flat Lick. When Deputy Wilson arrived he observed that the fire started at one house trailer had spread to another one next to it. After conducting an investigation, Deputy Wilson arrested Jereme G Collins age 41 of Flat Lick, KY charging him with Arson-2 nd Degree, Arson-3 rd Degree and two counts of Terroristic Threatening-2 nd Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 6, 2022 SGT Carl Frith arrested Zachary Goodin age 31 of Barbourville, KY on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Terroristic Threatening-3 rd Degree and Assault-4 th Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On May 7, 2022 Deputy Scotty Wilson responded to a possible domestic at a residence on KY 11 in Cannon. After conducting an investigation, Deputy Wilson arrested Chase D Hughes age 20 of Cannon, KY charging him with Menacing. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center
On May 8, 2022 Sheriff Mike Smith and SGT Carl Frith received a complaint of a man threatening to shot up the Trinity Health Care facility because he could not get any pain medication. The health care staff advised the man was going to Walmart. The man, Dennis Manary age 68 of Corbin, KY was later located and arrested by Sheriff Smith at the Corbin Walmart. He was charged with Menacing and Terroristic Threatening. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center
On May 8, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith observed a man attempting to conceal something while in the parking lot at the Wildcat Market in Flat Lick. After checking the man, Dylan L Slusher age 27 of Morristown, TN, a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a syringe and a used glass pipe were found in his possession. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance-1 st Degree, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Dylan Slusher was also wanted on a Bell County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance-1 st Degree charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center
On May 8, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith was dispatched to the Baptist Medical Center in Corbin to contact a female that had been assaulted. After interviewing the female and observing visible injuries, Deputy Smith located and arrested Tanner Elliot age 24 of Corbin, KY charging him with Assault-4 th Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center
On May 8, 2022 Deputy Jesse Smith responded to a possible domestic at a residence on KY 1527 in Gray. The female victim stated she had been assaulted and chocked. After observing visible injuries that supported the victim’s allegations, Deputy Smith arrested James Lowell Mills age 45 of Cannon, KY charging him with Strangulation-1 st Degree and Assault-4 th Degree. James Mills was also wanted on two Knox County Bench Warrants for failure to appear on Theft by Unlawful Taking/Shoplifting, Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance and Contempt of Court charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.