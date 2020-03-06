Student athletes in the Knox County Public Schools are eligible for a free heart screening if they are enrolled in middle or high school.
Baptist Health Lexington and Corbin have partnered with the MCORE Foundation to screen students for cardiac conditions and abnormalities which may put them at risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA). The MCORE Foundation partners with schools, such as Knox County, hospitals, and foundations to provide convenient and dependable heart screenings.
Screenings will be held at Knox Central High School on Monday, March 16, from 8 am until 4 pm. The cost is free thanks to the Baptist Health Foundation of Lexington and MCORE partnership. Families must reserve a screening time for their student athlete. The webpage to visit is https://mcorefoundation.org/scheduler_schedule/?school=320. Appointments are only on a reservation basis and once all time slots have been filled the registration site will be closed.
Know the Facts
- SCA is the #1 killer of student athletes each year, many of which could have been prevented with a simple examination like this.
- The time requirement is approximately 10-12 minutes per student and each student will be receiving both an EKG and Echo screening.
- This type of testing can cost around $2,000 in a clinical setting.
- All MCORE Foundation screenings are performed by registered cardiac sonographers and results are read by MCORE Foundation medical director and our team of pediatric cardiologists.
If you have questions or need help registering please contact MCORE Foundation: 866-382-2319
