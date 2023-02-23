As we move into tournament season, district awards have been given out for the 2022-2023 basketball season. There were many student-athletes within the schools of Knox County who were recognized for their excellence on the hardwood the 51st district.
Lynn Camps Micah Engle was named player of the year for the boys. Brayden Mills of Knox Central was awarded newcomer of the year for the boys.
Among the players from Knox County, Micah Engle from Lynn Camp, Matt Warren from Barborville, and Travis Scott of Barbourville made All-District Team.
On the girls side, Halle Collins from Knox Central was named player of the year while Barbourville’s Layla Brock was named newcomer of the year.
Both Halle Collins and Timberly Fredrick of Knox Central, Abby Mabe of Lynn Camp, and Sara Smith of Barbourville made All-District Team.
Congratulations to all these student-athletes for their accomplishments this season.
