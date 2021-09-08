Five Knox County students graduated the Rogers Explorers program and the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute this summer hosted by The Center for Rural Development.
Rogers Explorers
Three students graduated the Rogers Explorers program –Jasper Hubbs, Cambree Prewitt, and Matthew Garrison. Rogers Explorers is a summer youth leadership program that takes place on five different college campuses throughout the Commonwealth.
Prewitt and Garrison both represented Lynn Camp Middle School. Prewitt is the daughter of James Scott and Taralyn Prewitt, of Corbin. She attended the program at Eastern Kentucky University. Garrison is the son of Stephen and Bessie Garrison, of Corbin. He attended the program at Morehead State University.
Hubbs represented Barbourville Independent. He is the son of Gary and Marsha Hubbs, of Barbourville. He attended the program at Asbury University.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Rogers Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments. The program is provided at no cost to eligible students within The Center’s 45-county primary service area.
Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, and Union College. The 2022 application period is December 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022.
Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute
Two Knox Central High School students graduated the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute in July – Bella Frost and Jessica Smith.
Frost is the daughter of Jeff and Robin Frost, of Barbourville. Smith is the daughter of Michael and Bonnie Smith, of Scalf.
ELI is a weeklong summer leadership camp for student entrepreneurs. ELI provides high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky with an in-depth look at what it takes to start their own business venture — from idea development to building a model prototype of their business concept.
The Center for Rural Development partners with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and Eastern Kentucky University to develop the program. During the camp, ELI business teams competed in the Business Concept Challenge competition. Members of the winning team earned a $16,000 scholarship from EKU.
The Center’s youth programs are made possible through the 2021 sponsors: TTAI of Somerset, South Kentucky RECC, Conley Bottom Resort, Outdoor Venture, Community Trust Bank of Somerset, First and Farmers Bank of Somerset, Kentucky Utilities, Lincoln Manufacturing, Forcht Bank of Somerset, and Vaughn and Melton of Middlesboro.
For more information about The Center’s youth programs, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at across@centertech.com or call 606-677-6019.
Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.
