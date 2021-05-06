During Tuesday’s meeting of the Knox County UNITE Coalition, the group heard the story of a 16-year-old who tragically died of an accidental overdose.
The meeting began with a prayer followed by the introduction of the new Operation UNITE Coordinator Lynnell Fields. Outgoing coordinator Carl Varney then played for the meeting a video telling the story of Dr. Laura Berman, whose son overdosed on a suspected fentanyl laced Percocet.
Sam Berman, 16, was described as a straight-A student. He purchased a Percocet from a drug dealer via Snapchat earlier this year. The pill was laced with highly addictive Fentanyl, a drug 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and more addictive than heroine. More than 36,000 Americans died from synthetic opioids like fentanyl in 2019, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fentanyl has been used to make drug more addictive and therefore able to get people hooked faster. “Parents can use our son as a learning opportunity,” said Berman.
After the video played, the coalition discussed the effects of opioids and fentanyl on the Knox County area.
Varney also spoke of the danger of social media platforms like Snapchat, which deletes messages and images after opening. “It’s a scourge,” said Varney, adding that the platform’s terms of service stipulate you must be 17 to use it. “There’s no reason for an 11-year-old to be on Snapchat,” he stated.
