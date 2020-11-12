Download our Veterans Day section here:
Knox County has a rich history of military involvement. One local veteran took the time to share stories of his time as a United States Marine during the Korean War.
Jack Sellards doesn’t want to be known as a hero. “The real heroes are under the ground beneath white crosses,” he says. Still, he took the leap into the military only a few months before the outbreak of war on the Korean peninsula.
Sellards was born in Floyd County; his family eventually relocated to Knox. His father essentially abandoned the family after remarrying, thus Sellards was raised by his siblings from about the age of eight. As a child he began plowing fields and digging coal for the family. “My sisters gave me a good work ethic,” he stated. Sellards’ brother, Ed, joined the United States Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
When Sellards’ other brother Dave came to visit the family from California, he saw the state of the homestead and took Sellards back west with him. Dave enrolled his younger brother at Hayward Union High School. “He was like a father to me,” Sellards said of Dave. At age 17, while a junior in high school, Sellards joined the Marine Corps with his brother’s blessing.
Sellards was sworn in around December 1, 1949. He recalled riding in the back of a truck with his fellow Marines on their way back from training when the driver stopped and spoke to them. It was June 25, 1950. “Men, North Korea has invaded the south. We’re at war,” the driver said.
As troops loaded up to head overseas, Sellards found himself stationed state-side. He was sent to Naval Air Station Point Mugu, at the time a highly secretive missile development and testing facility. As Military Police, Sellards was tasked with patrolling and guarding the critical station. During his deployment at Point Mugu, Sellards recalled a humorous incident in which a soldier from Texas spoke poorly of the base commander on a broken radio, not knowing Sellards’ radio was clearly transmitting the message. Sellards would go on to write an article about the incident, winning a $25 prize.
After nearly a year at Point Mugu, Sellards was ordered to ship out. He traveled across the Pacific, preparing to head to Korea. Fate would see fit to send him elsewhere. While at the staging area in Japan, Sellards’ ship was struck by another Navy vessel, shattering the ship’s life boats. Sellards would instead be sent by train to Itami Air Base.
Sellards continued as Military Police for some time at Itami. During his time in Japan, he was able to travel and explore much of the country. “I loved it,” he said. Sellards picked up a good deal of the language and an appreciation for the local cuisine. The city of Itami itself was the one place American troops were not welcome, generally only allowed to travel through in a convoy. The city had a sizeable population of North Korean sypmathizers.
After catching a local breaking in at the base, Sellards volunteered to take the man to the jail in the city. Because of the danger, the commander would only allow one man to go “because he’d rather lose one man than two.” Sellards fortunately made the trip in and out unscathed in his Jeep, leaving the intruder at the jail.
Sellards joined the Marine Corps basketball team while in Japan. He became the starting point guard and was featured on Stars and Stripes for an 18-point performance against the Navy. He recalled winning that particular game by two points on a snowy day. “Had that game gone to overtime, I might not be here,” he said. Shortly after the final whistle, the building’s roof collapsed from the weight of snow after everyone had left.
One night, Sellards was ordered to his bunk; the entire base was put on alert. A tip had come in that on that night locals would attempt to overrun the base. A large group of people had gathered outside the airfield and begun to chant and dance. “We were ready,” said Sellards. However, by the early hours of the morning the crowd began to disperse without attempting to storm the base.
Eventually Sellards was moved from Military Police to a communications position. He had advanced to the rank of corporal and was on track to be promoted to Sargeant. He returned to California, by then having served for four years. Unfortunately, a long, nagging injury finally caught up to him. For years he had dealt with hearing loss in his left ear, but was able keep the injury away from doctors. During an exam at Naval Station Treasure Island in San Francisco, his service was brought to an end. Sellards had wanted to see combat but would not be given the chance.
After leaving the Marine Corps, Sellards would join the work force. He eventually went to Michigan where he worked for Chrysler and opened a TV repair shop. After visiting his brother Ed in Barbourville, he opted to move back home. He would continue to work in television repair for 40 years, operating Sellards TV and Appliance Repair on Knox Street. Sellards also joined the Gideons and for many years worked with local jails and prisons. He continues to donate bibles to many organizations to this day.
In 2005, Sellards was invited to travel with other veterans as a guest of the South Korean government to visit battlefields from the war. During that trip he was presented with medals and met by many appreciative people. “They saw us and were so happy and thanked us repeatedly.”
Sellards remains proud of his military service and presents himself with absolute humility. “Once a Marine always a Marine,” he stated before he reiterated, ”I’m no hero.”
Editor’s Note: Thank you, Jack, for your service to your country.
