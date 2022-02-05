With the omicron variant running rampant, cases of COVID-19 are showcasing the highest numbers yet for Knox County.
According to Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Rains, Knox County reported 1,725 cases of COVID-19 during the first month of 2022.
Knox County ranks as “extremely high” according to data presented on covidactnow.org, a COVID-19 information bank showing data from across the country. Ranking at 17th in a state with 120 counties, and with a population of 31,000, Knox Couty’s daily new cases average 334.8 per 100,000 people, with an infection rate of 1.27% of the population and a positive rest rate of 35%. The site reports that 39.7% of Knox Countians are vaccinated, having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In comparison, Knox County’s infection rate is several points higher than much larger counties, such as Jefferson County with a population of 770,000 people. The state’s largest county and city, Louisville, reports an infection rate of 0.89%, and a vaccination rate of 73%. Fayette County and Lexington report an infection rate of 0.92% of their population of 320,000, and a vaccination rate of 70%.
Statewide, the infection rate stands at 1.02%, while reporting that 64.6% of the population has received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The most recent data, January 27, 2022, shows Knox County at 100% utilization of its intensive care units, up 40% from November 25, 2021.
The data also shows that Knox County is more vulnerable than 74% of the nation. Statistics used to gleam this outcome include “Communities with higher vulnerability have pre-existing economic, social, and physical conditions that may make it hard to respond to and recover from a COVID outbreak.”
