The precinct meeting scheduled for the Knox County Democratic Party has been canceled out of safety precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
featured editor's pick
Knox Democrat Precinct Meeting canceled
- Charles Myrick
-
- Updated
Charles Myrick
Managing Editor - The Mountain Advocate
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Knox Democrat Precinct Meeting canceled
- BREAKING NEWS - Knox County (KY) Public Schools announce closure
- Smith pleads guilty to Sowders murder
- Amber’s Army fights for her life
- KCPS postpones planned kindergarten registration event
- Nursing Homes: No visitors, Coronavirus fears hit home
- Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman: Kentucky Achieves 81 Percent Jump in GED® Test Sign-ups After Waiving Fee
- BREAKING NEWS - Inmate visitation suspended at Knox Detention Center
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS - Knox County (KY) Public Schools announce closure
- Knox Central defeats South Laurel; advances to regional final
- Knox Central knocks off Harlan County; claims regional title
- BREAKING NEWS - Inmate visitation suspended at Knox Detention Center
- Smith pleads guilty to Sowders murder
- Former Deputy Jailer pleads guilty in 2014 rape case
- Man accused of assaulting officer indicted
- Amber’s Army fights for her life
- Charges reduced in plea bargain exchange
- Drug bust nets two in Gray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.